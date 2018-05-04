Thousands of Calgarians are taking part in Bike to Work Day and are strapping on their helmets to peddle their way to and from work places on Friday.

The 12th annual event is a partnership between the City of Calgary and the Parks Foundation and each year, founder, Lonny Balbi donates a dollar for every cyclist who takes part in the initiative.

“The idea is to try to get people to start to cycle to work and if they do it once, maybe they’ll do it again and again and keep a car off the road and more people biking” said Balbi.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Cerebral Palsy’s Adaptive Bike Program.

Bike to Work Day is all about supporting a low-cost and socially responsible way to commute and is also about promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Jason Hidegh bikes to work every day and says commuting by bike is a great way to get in some exercise.

“It’s a great way to exercise, easy to find the time. Takes about as long for me to commute by bike as it does to drive so the best part is, you get home at the end of the day and you don’t have to find time to go to the gym,” said Hidegh.

Cycling retailers have set up 10 energy pit stops at strategic locations outside the downtown core for cyclists and there will also be free bike tune-ups, giveaways, and snacks along the way.

