Do you think you have what it takes to pull a 200,000 pound Airbus aircraft across the tarmac?

Teams from all over Calgary are gathering at the Calgary Airport on Sunday to participate in the annual Plane Pull event in support of United Way.

All of the people involved are coming out to support the organization to show that if Calgarians all pull together, they can create positive change.

While the main event features over 45 teams competing to pull a full-sized aircraft, there are plenty of other activities for people looking to attend, including circus performances, BATL axe throwing, community booths, live music, food trucks and more.

There is also the Kids Pull challenge, where teams of youth aged seven to 17 pull a smaller, 11,000 pound Beechcraft 1900D plane.

Parents can register their own children in that event on site between 9 and 11 a.m. The cost is $10 per child.

The Plane Pull event is hosted by UPS Canada and has raised more than $625,000 to date for United Way of Calgary and area.