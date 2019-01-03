The city sent out over 500,000 property assessments on Thursday and says the median value of a single-family home in the city dropped $5000 from the previous year.

This year, home owners will face a 3.45 per cent tax hike and business owners will see about a 10 per cent increase.

Market value assessment is used to estimate a property’s value and is based on what the property would have sold for as of July 1 of the previous year.

Property taxes are used for city services and programs including policing, roads, transportation, waste removal, recreation facilities and parks maintenance.

The city will share key findings from the 2019 Assessment Roll at a news conference at 10:00 a.m.

Property and business owners can also look up their assessments online after 10:00 a.m.

For more information on City of Calgary property assessments, click HERE.