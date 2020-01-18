CALGARY --

Dozens of people marched in Calgary on Saturday as part of the global movement celebrating women, marginalized genders and the LGBTQ2S community.

The event, called the Calgary Womxn's March 2020, began at 11 a.m. at Banker's Hall and proceeded through downtown streets to the Central Library.

The demonstration first began as a global action following the results of the 2016 U.S. election, where millions of people took to the streets in January of that year.

Organizers say the march is a non-partisan and family friendly event that raises awareness about issues affecting women and non-men in society.

"Inclusion means bringing diverse voices to the table or creating tables for those voices. Acceptance means we apply those ideas, we are supportive of those ideas and we move forward with those ideas so we can make change," said Adora Nwofor with the Womxn's March.

Once at the Central Library, participants were invited to take part in Calgary Womxn: Taking Strides, an event that included speakers, training, networking and performaces.