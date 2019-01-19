Hundreds of people participated in the annual women’s march in Calgary, standing up in solidarity with the thousands of other gatherings taking place coast-to-coast and in the U.S. on Saturday.

The gathering began at Banker’s Hall and proceeded down 8 Avenue, all the way to Calgary City Hall.

Supporters of the march say it’s particularly important to shine a spotlight on women’s rights, especially because of the federal and provincial elections scheduled to take place later this year.

“I want to let people know that we really have to think about the movement going forward. We have to ask them questions about their policies on women’s rights and then we actually have to check their voting record. We have to vote very, very carefully,” said attendee Mary Spensely.

Esmahan Razavi, one of the organizers of Calgary’s rally, says the focus for 2019’s event is on gender-based violence.

“We have a speaker who will be particularly shedding light on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. We are listening to the National Women’s Aboriginal Council who has encouraged people to wear red scarves.”

Razavi also says the two upcoming elections will be big events where women’s issues could be brought up.

“We are going to be encouraging people to go out there and vote, make sure their voices are to be heard and to be thinking about how parties are addressing women.”

Other women who took part in Saturday’s event say they want people to know that feminism isn’t just something for white women.

“We’re here in Canada, in a place of privilege, but we need to make sure that we speak for people of colour and minorities; whether they’re queer, Indigenous [or] anybody, really; to make sure that we are equal and take back the word ‘feminism’ and make people realize that it’s about equality, not just female rights,” said Kristina Seifert.

Seifert, who is a teacher, says she brings women’s issues up for discussion with her students quite often and they have a big impact in the classroom.

“The youth give me a lot of hope because they do get it and I think if we can spread that spirit to the kids and youth that we work with, then I think it will make the world a better place.”

Marches have been organized across the world in solidarity with those marching in Washington, D.C. The movement started in the U.S. following President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.

The movement also works towards protecting reproductive rights and acknowledging issues faced by the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people, immigrants, workers and people with disabilities.

(With files from Kevin Fleming and The Canadian Press)