LETHBRIDGE — Some anonymous professional hockey players from southern Alberta have offered to buy new bikes for a dozen Lethbridge kids whose bicycles were recently stolen.

Connecting Our Community – Lethbridge, a group concerned about increasing crime in the city, said one of the players reached out over the weekend with the offer.

Spokesperson Mallory Kristjanson said the organization has been collecting stories from families impacted by crime and the player heard about what they were doing and contacted them.

“He reached out and talked to more professional hockey players, including some of his buddies throughout southern Alberta and Alberta,” she said.

Kirstjanson said the players offered to buy brand new bikes, helmets and locks for 12 children who have been victimized by crime.

The group said it selected kids who actually use their bikes as the only means of transportation to and from school.

“We have parents living in poverty who can't afford a vehicle, or can't afford to get their vehicle fixed. So for us it’s important that these children are spoiled and given the opportunity to have their bikes back,” Kristjanson said.

The first bike was presented Sunday. Connecting our Community – Lethbridge is planning to give the other ones out during a rally against crime scheduled for Nov. 3.

“We do not believe children deserve to become victims of crime like this,” Kristjanson said.

The Rally for Safety will be held near the Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens, from 12 to 2 p.m.