Another above seasonal weekend to wrap up November

The final weekend of November will bring daytime highs around 5 C with overnight lows of -4 C, which is consistent with the above seasonal conditions that have dominated this month.

This November is trending to be one of the warmest on record for the city of Calgary.

Both the daytime highs and overnight lows have been at or above seasonal for most of this month.

According to the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Canadian Climate Normals data, daytime highs in Calgary typically exceed 0 C just under 22 days in the month of November with six of those days reaching highs above 10. As of Nov. 23, every day has been above freezing with eight days above 10 C.

Historically Calgary will see snow on 7.4 days in November, to a cumulative amount of 16.6 centimetres. The public ECCC records show three days with measurable amounts of snow this month measuring a total of 5.2 centimetres.

It should stay dry in Calgary this weekend and into early next week.

Winds are expected to pick up Saturday with a northerly influence, so windchill values will be a factor early in the mornings.