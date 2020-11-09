CALGARY -- We can breathe a sigh of relief, after gusts reached peak tilts of 87 km/h and remained above a sustained value (non-gusting base speed) over 35 km/h from Saturday at 1pm to Sunday at 3pm.

The weekend saw 26 straight hours of heavier-than-normal wind, with temperatures stuck a couple degrees from -10 C, which translates to wind chill values at -18 C or below. When those gusts get above 70 km/h, that translates to -21 C or cooler.

And again, we made out like bandits. CoCoRaHS's projections shape out like follows (if you don't feel like parsing the list, Calgary's "peak" was in the SSW at 2.5 cm. Wind hurried it along!

And, here's the data from Environment Canada:

What a storm.

Now, to present and future: Calgary's in a calmer zone right now. We have wind out of the west expected this afternoon and evening, with peak speeds expected between 15-25 km/h, and that is the extent of happenings today. Because the wind is out of the west, it bodes well that we could see warm and dry air push us above the expected high of 1 C today.

Tomorrow, a very different story. Another frontal boundary is cresting into British Columbia today, with an expected arrival time here by tonight/tomorrow morning. Snowfall warnings in B.C. get to 10 cm, and 3-5 cm is in the forecast for Calgary, with wind gusts in the 30 km/h range. Compared to the weekend, we can call this banal.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Today:

Building cloud

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: flurries, low -4 C

Tomorrow:

Snowy (3-5 cm)

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: snow, low -13 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for light snow

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -13 C

Thursday:

Mostly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -7 C

Friday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Quite the shot taken by at the Glencoe Reservoir by Janice! Rapid freezing and wild wind whipped hard!

…and Shayleen, among many others, sent along great photographs of that frontal boundary over the weekend!

You can submit your weather photos here.