CALGARY -- If you're a regular reader, first off, thank you! Secondly, you might recognize that headline from yesterday's article. That's a by-product of our current conditions. Yesterday's gentle sprinklings have moved along with our upper low, and thus we have only two effects remaining from its passage; wind, and cloud.

Today's wind totals will remain largely stabilized in the 20 km/h range, and today's cloud cover is mixed; we'll still see sunshine. However, these components will keep us from seasonal temperatures once again.

After another brisk start tomorrow, a ridge of high pressure will work through and send us toward the mid-twenties into the Labour Day weekend. The ridge begins to fade Monday, but then experiences a renaissance from the trailing high pressure ridge – that is to say, the longer-range outlook is forecasting highs in the mid-twenties by this time next week.

Here's hoping, for those of you who don't want summer to end!

As a small reminder: Autumn's astronomical start is on the equinox, which is Sept. 22 (equi = equal, nox = night). Autumn's meteorological start begins with the flip of the calendar into September

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 6 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 7 C

Saturday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Sunday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Monday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 9 C

Our photo of the day comes to us from Steve in Jasper. Jasper. Yes, our mountains have some capping, too, but nothing like his!

Also, from CTV’s Teri Fikowski, this amazing shot of the city at sunrise today!

This morning’s live location is by far my favourite this week. Chilly but gorgeous. See you on @CTVMorningYYC! #yyc pic.twitter.com/HLzJvgsyeB — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) September 2, 2021

You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!