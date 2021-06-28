CALGARY -- Officials will look to destroy a second coyote after more Calgarians reported being bitten.

Lincoln Julie, integrated pest management lead with the city, said contractors and Fish and Wildlife officials have identified the problem coyote's travel path and "will decide on the best, most appropriate spot to do the removal when they can."

"The quickest, most humane way is with a firearm," he told reporters on Monday.

There have been a number of encounters between Calgarians and coyotes in recent weeks, including reports of people being bitten.

One coyote believed to be responsible for three attacks in the northwest community of Nolan Hill was also recently destroyed.

Julie said the latest series of complaints began June 23 in the northwest community of Tuscany.

Then on Saturday between 7:30 and 11 p.m., he said three more bites were reported.

All three people were sent to hospital for a checkup and rabies shot.

"We are prioritizing public safety at this point," said Julie.

Despite the high number of recent cases, Julie said the number of human-coyote conflicts is actually down 20 per cent so far this year compared to the same time period in 2020.

There have been reports of people feeding coyotes from "all over the city," which Julie strongly discourages. Feeding wildlife, he said, "almost always is a bad thing."

"It never really turns out well for the coyote," he said. "Coyotes can fend for themselves, they can find water for themselves."

Julie added officials don't know how many coyotes are in Calgary, but called the population, "healthy," and said there are coyotes in nearly every community.

Coyotes are most active in the evening hours and do most of their hunting at night, said Julie.