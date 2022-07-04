Another rainy day in Calgary, warming through the week

After a rather gloomy weekend, which followed a rather rainy Canada Day (see tweet below for that scoop), we're going to keep the ball rolling into a drab Monday.

With 17.6mm of rain, yesterday was #Calgary's wettest Canada Day in more than 60 years, since 1955. #YycWx pic.twitter.com/2qTZIkob9c — Calgary Weather Records🌤(@YYC_Weather) July 2, 2022

The centre of the day's activity is south of us, pulling in Pacific moisture and winding it around the foothills. This will generate upslope flow in some mountain parks, where over 25 millimetres of rain will be possible.

Locally, we will see 15 to 20 millimetres by tomorrow morning, with a chance we go above that marker, especially if isolated storms associated with the system pass by. The majority of this rain falls late this evening, with reasonably consistent periods of showers leading up to that.

Tomorrow afternoon presents another opportunity for thundershowers in the wake of the low moving on into a period of warming for the afternoon – rainfall totals will be light to moderate, pending storms.

We'll rinse and repeat through the week, as well – warmth, with late day potential for rumblings.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Monday

Showers, chance of thundershowers

Daytime high: 15 C

Evening: clear, low 11 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, showers, low 11 C

Wednesday

Mainly sunny, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: some cloud, showers, low 13 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy, showers, chance of late-day thundershowers

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: scattered showers, low 9 C

Today's pic is from Laurellea, who spotted this beautiful group of siblings in Brooks.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.