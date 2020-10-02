CALGARY -- Alberta Health says a man in his 90s, a resident of Calgary's Wentworth Manor, is another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Officials released the details Friday afternoon during an online update of the situation.

A woman in her 50s in the Calgary zone, who was not in a continuing care setting, also succumbed to the illness.

The Brenda Stafford Foundation (BSF), the organization that administers Wentworth Manor, says the outbreak at the facility was declared earlier last month, but no new cases have been found since Sept. 20.

"The current outbreak at Wentworth Manor has affected eight people in total including five residents and three staff members," said Julie Arnold, manager of communications and marketing with the BSF.

The three affected staff members and three of the residents are now considered to be recovered, but two people have died.

"We are very saddened to confirm that two residents at Wentworth Manor have passed away due to complications related to COVID-19, or due to COVID-19 as a contributing factor," Arnold said.

There are three other active cases of COVID-19 at other facilities the BSF oversees:

Cambridge Manor has two staff members who are currently sick and one resident who has since recovered. The last active case was confirmed on Sept. 26

Clifton Manor has one staff member who is sick. This case was confirmed on Sept. 21 and there are no additional cases.

Bow View Manor has no active cases, but the facility is still under an outbreak status because of a staff member who became sick on Sept. 14. They have recovered.

The province added 122 new cases Friday, but says the total number of active cases dropped by 38 to 1,558.

The Edmonton zone continues to lead in the number of active cases in Alberta with 835 confirmed cases found there. Meanwhile, the Calgary zone has 568.

Sixty-four Albertans are in hospital and 272 people have died.