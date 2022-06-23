Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoon
Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoon
Today offers dangerous conditions in parts of our province.
The lee low coming down from the Rockies west of Red Deer will make a sweeping advance across the prairies, clipping at a good pace into Saskatchewan by this evening. Along the way, it’ll scoop up everything it needs to generate severe storms and, similar to yesterday, supercells along a similar corridor.
The noteworthy adjustment will be in these storms maturing to potential tornado development. Tornado watches in Central to East-Central Alberta aren’t out of the question, nor would warnings be.
Hail sizes in the severe thunderstorm warnings yesterday hit ping pong to golf ball sized – this is solely from the warning status! I didn’t see photographs floating about. Regardless, conditions are similar today. Two to four centimetres of hail is possible in supercell regions, along with warning-level (90+ km/h) wind gusts.
Added to this, I mentioned Central Alberta could see heavy rain yesterday – that’s now on the books, with 40 to 60 milimetres expected:
More is possible in isolated regions; a few spots will likely crest 70 milimetres.
For all of this, I have yet to speak of Calgary! Storm-wise, our city is once again in the development zone; storm energy will roll free of the foothills and traverse eastward, from which we may see isolated thundershowers. Rainfall-wise, showers build this morning, then (coupled with storms) from the mid-afternoon to the evening. 10 to 20 milimetres remains the standard, with the majority of showers wrapping up by noon tomorrow. Thereafter, we rise into high pressure and sunshine for the weekend.
Your five day forecast:
Thursday
- Rain, risk of thundershowers
- Daytime high: 13 C
- Evening: showers, low 6 C
Friday
- Cloudy, morning showers
- Daytime high: 14 C
- Evening: clear, low 6 C
Saturday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 19 C
- Evening: clear, low 9 C
Sunday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, low 10 C
Monday
- Mainly sunny, risk of pm showers
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: scattered showers, low 12 C
Our pics of the day are from Tracy in Oyen of yesterday’s storms!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six! You can also share my way on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another risk of storms for Calgary Thursday afternoon
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, who has come under scrutiny over the investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia massacre.
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
Vancouver
-
Here's the plan for one of Vancouver's 'largest undeveloped sites' in the city
A new "community" of more than 1,600 homes is planned for what those behind the project call one of Vancouver's "largest undeveloped sites."
-
Osprey nest rescued from flooding lake in B.C.'s Kootenays
As water levels rose in a flooding B.C. lake recently, conservation officers and wildlife biologists worked together to rescue an osprey's nest in the Kootenay region.
-
Vancouver's controversial Broadway Plan approved by city council
After hours of chaotic Vancouver city council meetings spanning several weeks, a controversial plan to densify the Broadway corridor was passed Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
'Police don't release information:' Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Mounties seek man accused of inappropriately touching underage girls near Victoria
Mounties are asking the public for help identifying a man who they say "inappropriately touched" two underage girls at a restaurant in Central Saanich, B.C.
-
B.C. braces for heat as Environment Canada issues special weather statements
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of British Columbia, with temperatures expected to rise to the low and mid-30s across the province this week.
-
BC Ferries invites unvaccinated workers back amid staffing shortage
In the heart of the pandemic, BC Ferries put approximately 150 unvaccinated people on unpaid leave. Now with the federal vaccine mandate lifted, it’s giving those employees a choice to return.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Montreal
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
-
Family grieves 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil, a 'kind soul,' after body recovered in water
People are mourning 17-year-old Adalya Dorvil after her body was found along the LaSalle shoreline Tuesday, at the bottom of a cliff, in a very difficult recovery process that took over two hours. Much about her death still hasn't been explained.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators chosen as preferred bidder for LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope Francis' trip to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adding new vehicles to its ambulance fleet
The Region of Waterloo said its ambulance fleet will expand over the next two years in order to meet growing call volume.
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday
A sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.
-
In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization
During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.
-
Did Saskatchewan's vaccine mandate work? This study may tell us.
Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last fall resulted in 49,700 more people getting their first dose over a month and a half, a study from Simon Fraser University has found.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze
An 'accidental' fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.
Winnipeg
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
Quebec man arrested for erratic driving in Manitoba now charged with human trafficking: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have charged a Quebec man with human trafficking more than a year after they arrested him for erratic driving.
-
Damaged Queen Victoria statue is beyond repair, Manitoba government says
A statue of Queen Victoria that was toppled and beheaded by protesters last year outside the Manitoba legislature is beyond repair and will not be restored.
Regina
-
Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Tuesday’s session of executive committee.
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.