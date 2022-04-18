Another round of snow possible in Calgary this week

Thursday's forecast brought about a high pressure ridge that was slated to work up toward us.

That's not a thing beyond today, any longer.

Today, gusts will enter the 40 km/h range and pile in the warmest day we've seen in a while. Tuesday, however, takes a turn; a large low is rolling off of the Rockies at us. Wind will turn from the northwest and up to 10 centimetres is possible in the Peace Region.

In Calgary, there are two scenarios: rainfall potential (around four millimetres) thanks to marginally-dryer westerlies as part of this setup, helping our high hit 5 C; or, a high of around 2 C and over five centimetres of snow, all within a couple hours of noon. A dryer period will offer reprieve for the commute home, but another couple of centimetres is possible overnight.

I'm leaning into scenario A at this point – I don't think the cooler air mass develops at such an extreme level. I'll have a better idea when the models update through the noon hour – it’s a big split, right now!

I feel it's been said before, but here we go again – after that, things look to steady themselves. Here’s hoping it's right this time. We'll experience middling cloud and temperatures should return to the double digits again just in time for Earth Day on Friday.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Today

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered flurries, low -10 C

Tuesday

Rain/snow

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -2 C

Today's pic was sent by Charlie of Mt Townsend. Great shot!

Viewer Charlie's photo of Mount Townshend.

