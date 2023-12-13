Another Sawka brother drawing rave reviews from the Okotoks Oilers

Playing hockey for the Okotoks Oilers is a family tradition for the Sawkas.

Defenceman Tanner was with the Oilers from 2018 to 2021. Goaltender Parker played fulltime with the Oilers from 2021 to 2023 and forward Hunter has spent the last two years with Okotoks.

Hunter says he learned a lot from his older brothers.

“I kind of just watched and saw what it took to be an Oiler,” said the 18-year-old right winger.

“I kind of just took part and they taught me most of the way," Sawka added. "Seeing both of them come through the system, I definitely wanted to be an Oiler and that was my goal the whole time -- so it’s awesome.”

UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

Head coach Tyler Deis says the Sawkas are really good kids and it’s been a pleasure to coach all of them. He’s not sure he’ll ever experience something like this again in his coaching career.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to coach three boys from the same family,” he said.

“And you know one was a defenceman, one was a goalie and one was a forward. It’s pretty special and it’s one that for the rest of my coaching career I don’t know if I can ever duplicate this.”

Tanner Sawka has returned to the ice for the Okotoks Oilers after undergoing double hip surgery.

IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS

This is Hunter’s second season with the Oilers and he’s been putting up some impressive numbers. He’s second in team scoring with 13 goals and 23 assists in 29 games.

Sawka is happy with the year so far.

“Yeah for sure, it’s awesome to get a lot of opportunity and to put up numbers and help the team anyway I can.”

BRIGHT FUTURE

Deis said the sky is the limit for Sawka and if he wants he’ll go far in hockey.

“To be honest with you, it’s endless with his capability of how he plays and how he can make plays," he added. "We feel he’s not just one of the better players on our team or in the AJHL -- but he could (also) be one of the better players in Canada.”

IMPRESSED WITH WESTERN MIGHIGAN

Sawka is committed to going to Western Michigan University. He’ll either go as a 20 or 21 year old. He’s seen the university and is looking forward to the experience.

“I kind of started talking to them after the AJHL showcase and it kind of progressed,” he said.

“I went on a visit down there and I really liked it. They have a great coaching staff so I thought it would be a really good place to go.”

The Oilers hit the road for three games before the holiday break. They’re in Whitecourt on Friday night and then face Grand Prairie in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.