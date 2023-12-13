CALGARY
Calgary

    • Another Sawka brother drawing rave reviews from the Okotoks Oilers

    Hunter Sawka is the third member of the Sawka family to play for the Okotos Oilers. Big brother Tanner played defence from 2018 and brother Parker played goalie from 2021 to 2023. (Photo: Glenn Campbell) Hunter Sawka is the third member of the Sawka family to play for the Okotos Oilers. Big brother Tanner played defence from 2018 and brother Parker played goalie from 2021 to 2023. (Photo: Glenn Campbell)

    Playing hockey for the Okotoks Oilers is a family tradition for the Sawkas.

    Defenceman Tanner was with the Oilers from 2018 to 2021.  Goaltender Parker played fulltime with the Oilers from 2021 to 2023 and forward Hunter has spent the last two years with Okotoks.

    Hunter says he learned a lot from his older brothers.

    “I kind of just watched and saw what it took to be an Oiler,” said the 18-year-old right winger.

    “I kind of just took part and they taught me most of the way," Sawka added.  "Seeing both of them come through the system, I definitely wanted to be an Oiler and that was my goal the whole time -- so it’s awesome.”

    UNIQUE EXPERIENCE

    Head coach Tyler Deis says the Sawkas are really good kids and it’s been a pleasure to coach all of them.  He’s not sure he’ll ever experience something like this again in his coaching career.

    “It’s pretty cool to be able to coach three boys from the same family,” he said.

    “And you know one was a defenceman, one was a goalie and one was a forward.  It’s pretty special and it’s one that for the rest of my coaching career I don’t know if I can ever duplicate this.”

    Tanner Sawka has returned to the ice for the Okotoks Oilers after undergoing double hip surgery.

    IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS

    This is Hunter’s second season with the Oilers and he’s been putting up some impressive numbers.  He’s second in team scoring with 13 goals and 23 assists in 29 games.

    Sawka is happy with the year so far.

    “Yeah for sure, it’s awesome to get a lot of opportunity and to put up numbers and help the team anyway I can.”

    BRIGHT FUTURE

    Deis said the sky is the limit for Sawka and if he wants he’ll go far in hockey.

    “To be honest with you, it’s endless with his capability of how he plays and how he can make plays," he added. "We feel he’s not just one of the better players on our team or in the AJHL -- but he could (also) be one of the better players in Canada.”

    IMPRESSED WITH WESTERN MIGHIGAN

    Sawka is committed to going to Western Michigan University.  He’ll either go as a 20 or 21 year old.  He’s seen the university and is looking forward to the experience.

    “I kind of started talking to them after the AJHL showcase and it kind of progressed,” he said.

    “I went on a visit down there and I really liked it.  They have a great coaching staff so I thought it would be a really good place to go.”

    The Oilers hit the road for three games before the holiday break.  They’re in Whitecourt on Friday night and then face Grand Prairie in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs

    Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News