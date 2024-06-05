Another windy day in southern Alberta before warm, dry weather takes over

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in that the temperature will be warm, but the wind will be the thing most people notice.

The low pressure system in central Saskatchewan has moved east to Manitoba, but the trailing portion of this system will still impact Alberta Wednesday.

In northern Alberta light and scattered rain should measure between five to 10 millimetres and end by Thursday.

In southern Alberta a north wind associated with the counter-clockwise rotation around the central pressure of the low will meet with a strong westerly wind, resulting in sustained northwest winds of 20 to 40 kilometres per hour in Calgary, with similar conditions throughout the region.

An incoming ridge of high pressure will slide across southern British Columbia into Alberta and become the main weather maker for southern Alberta.

Daytime highs will hit the low to mid 20s Thursday to Sunday, with highs in the mid to high 20s by early next week.

This period of stability bringing warm and dry conditions will likely be a welcome change for some, but it does come with concerns in terms of wildfire risk.

The Fire Danger Relative Index for Wednesday shows a decent portion of central and southern Alberta under a high to extreme risk ratings.

These ratings fluctuate easily in response to weather conditions – so with a period of above seasonal temperatures and little precipitation, it is likely those ratings will continue to amplify in risk as the week continues.

The Fire Danger Relative Index is a reflection of how easy it would be for a wildfire to start, how difficult it would be to extinguish a wildfire, and the amount of damage that could be done if a fire does start.