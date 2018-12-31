As Calgarians prepare to ring in 2019, police will face their first New Year’s Eve with mandatory breathalyzer testing at their disposal.

Wayne Kauffeldt, regional director of MADD Canada, is hoping the mandatory roadside testing will prove an additional deterrent for those who are considering to drive under the influence.

“We would hope that the new measures would resonate with drivers out there,” said Kauffeldt. “There is a better chance of getting caught than there used to be.”

“My personal wish is that we could end 2018 on a high note with no tragedies tonight and start the new year the same way. It’s absolutely possible we just need people to make the appropriate decisions.”

Kauffeldt says proper planning is paramount in ensuring New Year’s Eve revellers have a safe night.

“If you’re going to a party, do your planning beforehand because after you start consuming any type of drug, whether it’s alcohol or cannabis or a variety of others, you’re going to get garbled messages about your capability to operate a motor vehicle.”

MADD Canada encourages party-goers to consider public transit, ride-share programs, designated drivers or other alternatives, and asks party host to share in the responsibility.

“Make sure that you’re pouring the drinks, not allowing a free-for-all at the bar, keep an eye on your guests and make sure that there’s some alternative plans for all of them to get home in a safe manner.”

Amanda Vining of Drive Smart Designated Drivers says her company is still accepting New Year’s Eve reservations on what is the business’ busiest night of the year.

“What we do is we come and pick you and your car up, drive you home safely and keep the roads of Calgary safer,” explained Vining. “We are going to try and get as many cars and people home safely as we possibly can tonight.”

Vining says New Year’s Eve partiers will wake up in 2019 with a warm feeling after using a designated driving service. “They realize that their car’s home safe, there’s no parking tickets, there’s no drinking and driving infractions which are huge, and they feel good as they kept themselves and everyone else safer.”

Calgary Transit has extended its hours of operation on select bus routes and CTrain service on New Year’s Eve into the early hours of New Year’s Day. Visit Calgary Transit – Holiday Service.

The Alberta Motor Association has compiled a list of designated driving programs.

