CALGARY -- Drivers heading north on the QEII Highway towards the city of Airdrie may be surprised to see a discriminatory message painted on the side of a shed.

Someone ended up writing a message, aimed at the LGBTQ+ community, on the side of a small building near southern edge of the community.

An image of the message was quickly shared on social media.

Soo...

This is my city..

The user said they were disappointed to see it and is convinced that not everyone in the community of about 65,000 shares the same feeling.

This is the second time in the past few weeks that the city of Airdrie has seen hateful rhetoric aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 27, a rainbow walkway in Airdrie's Nose Creek Park was vandalized when an unknown individual spilled tar and feathers on the pathway.

Police are still investigating that incident.