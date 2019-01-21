RCMP officials confirm the person responsible for the removal of an artifact from a historical site in Banff National Park has returned the item to police.

On July 28, 2018, police were called to a location near Lake Minnewanka after employees noticed a coal miner’s lamp that dated back to the early 20th century was missing from its display along a guided walk that had been constructed by Parks Canada.

The Wolf Flame Safety Lamp had been on loan to Parks Canada from the great-granddaughter of a miner.

On Monday afternoon, Banff RCMP confirmed that the lamp had been returned to Parks Canada after the person who took the artifact brought it to RCMP in Edmonton.

Police continue to investigate the matter and have not indicated the specifics of the theft of the lamp or whether charges were anticipated.