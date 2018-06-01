Hundreds of people gathered at a warehouse in southeast Calgary on Friday to peruse, and potentially purchase items from, Vic Halase’s collection of collectibles that he’s acquired over the years.

The 88-year-old, who had worked in the construction and trucking business, began collecting vintage vehicles in need of repair, including Edsels, Fords and LaSalles, during his travels across North America and shipped them home to begin his labour of love.

“Sadly, his eyesight started to fail and he couldn’t really see to work anymore so he focused on the next thing which was small, little collectible cars and trucks,” said Brian Lehman, an appraiser who runs Estate Sale Pros. “Then he got into trains and then he got into airplanes and it just kind of blossomed.”

Halase created a place to house his acquisitions which he named ‘Vic’s museum’. “It was upstairs and when anybody came into the building, he would gladly take them on a walk and make them coffee and explain all the stuff.”

“The fun thing is he never sold anything. He just bought it,” said Lehman. “He knows he has to size down so that’s what he did.”

A wide array of items have been made available during the sale including Wurlitzer jukeboxes, Calgary Stampede memorabilia, model vehicles and a barber’s chair. “There’s such an amount of stuff that every two feet they see something different,” explained Lehman. “He loved everything. Everything in here had a meaning to him. He had a passion for it.”

Lehman says the process of preparing for the sale of upwards of 5,000 items, collected over the last 20 or so years, was an undertaking. “Everything that is here we have actually spent time looking into it, pricing it, making sure it’s in good condition and offering it to the public,” said Lehman. “We’re trying to do the right thing for (Vic) and making sure it goes into the (right) hands.”

The reputation of Vic’s collection attracted collectors, curious browsers and well-wishers.

“We’re here because we know Vic very well,” said Carol Strle. “Friends for 50 years and we know his collection. We’re here for support and maybe to find some treasures.”

When the doors opened on the sale on Friday, more than 250 people were waiting outside.

“I’m surprised that so many people are here,” said Ian Beddis while awaiting his turn to enter Vic’s museum. “I probably have another hour to wait before I get in there.”

The living estate sale continues through the weekend and on Monday (June 2, 3 & 4) in the upper floor of 4850 35A Street Southeast. The sale runs from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.