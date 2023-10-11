'Anxious and excited': Calgary Flames looking to rebound from a disappointing season

The Calgary Flames begin their 40th season of play in the Saddledome on Wednesday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets in the regular season opener for both teams.

For players like Flames forward Nazem Kadri, it’s been a long off pre-season and he can hardly wait for the puck to drop for real.

“Just always anxious and excited,” Kadri said. “I think playing out the pre-season you just want to get to these games that matter and you now we’re an excited group today.”

LOOKING TO REBOUND

Last season was a disappointing one for the Flames. There were high expectations, but they missed the playoffs.

Some are calling the Flames underdogs this season. Defenceman Rasmus Andersson isn’t sure about that.

“I don’t know if I agree with the underdog mentality,” he said.

“I mean, we have a few changes from last year but we have 15 returning players and we all know what they said about last year. We’ve just got to find the swagger within the guys and trust ourselves that we’re a really good team and we’ll win a lot of games.”

LESSONS LEARNED

The Flames fell just shy of making the playoffs last season but they were plagued with inconsistency.

Defenceman Noah Hanifin said he doesn’t want to dwell on last season.

“I think there’s a balance,” he said.

“You kind of have to move on, it’s a new year and we’ve got new guys in the room now. You’ve got to leave some of it behind you but it’s also a learning process for some guys and you’ve got to learn what went wrong last year and continue to get better and move forward.”

WORDS OF ADVICE

Ryan Huska will be behind the bench as an NHL head coach for the first time in the regular season.

He said he’s excited but he wants his players to temper theirs.

“I think the one bit thing is managing your emotions,” he said.

“You know they say it’s an 8:00 p.m. start, but it’s 8:16 (pre-game ceremony) and it’s a long day for them.”

“If they’re going to redline at 7:00 in the evening then they’re not going to have what they need for the full 60 minutes. It’s managing your emotions the right way and making sure the energy is where it’s at.”