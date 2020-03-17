CALGARY -- Anyone who has travelled outside of the country, no matter how, is being told to self-isolate themselves for 14 days upon returning to their home in the City of Calgary, officials say.

The order came from Tom Sampson, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you have been travelling, if you feel sick or if you have been told to isolate, I am going to underline for you the need to stay home," he said. "This is the only way we will stop the spread. These are not meant to be draconian measures, these are for your health."

The restrictions do not apply to international travelers who do not leave the confines of the Calgary International Airport or are merely stopping over on the way to their final destination. It is also subject to reasonable exceptions such as visits to doctor's offices, hospitals and pharmacies.

The province, along with confirming 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, also announced the prohibition of events that consist of 50 people. Restaurants are also only allowed to have 50 per cent of their capacity filled.

Those include mass gatherings at places of worship, funerals and weddings. Crowds inside grocery stores, shopping centres, health care facilities and airports remain exempt.

There are 97 confirmed cases of the illness in Alberta.