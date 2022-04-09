Apartment building temporarily evacuated because of carbon monoxide

The residents of a downtown Calgary apartment were forced out of their homes for a short period of time Saturday because of a carbon monoxide leak.

The Calgary Fire Department says crews were called to respond to a building on 19 Avenue near Third Street S.W. at approximately 6:20 a.m. after an occupant called 911.

Firefighters at the scene ran tests and determined the air inside the housing complex had unacceptable levels of carbon monoxide, so the building was evacuated.

One person was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital, EMS told CTV News.

The building was ventilated and the issue was found in the boiler room.

Residents were allowed back in at about 8:30 a.m.