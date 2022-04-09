Apartment building temporarily evacuated because of carbon monoxide

Calgary firefighters attended a southwest apartment building after someone called 911 and found unacceptable levels of carbon monoxide inside. Calgary firefighters attended a southwest apartment building after someone called 911 and found unacceptable levels of carbon monoxide inside.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina