CALGARY -- Residents of an 8th Avenue apartment building were evacuated Wednesday morning after a report from one resident that a bullet was shot through his wall.

The incident in question took place shortly after 11 a.m., when police received a call about a shot being fired in a building in the 1100 block of 8 Avenue S.W. Police were able to safely evacuate the building and blocked off traffic in the area.

Officers were able to enter the apartment where the shot was fired about two hours later, where they discovered the suspect had left.

No injuries were reported. An investigation to determine the identity of the suspect is ongoing.

"Firearm calls are extremely challenging and dangerous for our officers and the public," said Inspector Melanie Oncescu, a Calgary police duty inspector. "Until we know the danger is gone, we have to respond as if there is still a person with a gun in the apartment and take every precaution to protect citizens and first responders."

Anyone with information about this incident can call the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the "P3 Tips" app.