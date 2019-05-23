

CTV News Calgary





Several people were forced out of a southwest apartment building early Thursday morning after fire broke out in one the units.

Emergency crews were called to a multi-unit building in the 1300 block of 16 Avenue S.W. at about 12:35 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Flames were coming out of a third floor window and balcony when fire crews arrived.

"The fire trucks and police flew past me on 14 Street. I saw a lot of commotion and thought I’d check it out,” said Kurt Thiessen of XLimo. “It was crazy, flames was shooting out of the windows.”

Crews evacuated the building and one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters put out the fire quickly and managed to contain it to the one apartment.

ENMAX crews were called in to shut down power to the structure.

Other units in the building sustained water and smoke damage and about 10 residents will be relocated.

Fire crews remain at the scene monitoring for hot spots and the cause of the fire is under investigation.