Appeal dismissed for Calgary man who sought to have manslaughter sentence reduced

The Alberta Court of Appeal has denied a Calgary man's request to have his manslaughter sentence reduced.

Udham Singh Sandhu was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to his role in the death of a teenage boy.

Sandhu was 37 years old in May 2020, when he engaged in a high-speed chase with another vehicle, eventually rear-ending it.

The car Sandhu hit rolled, ejecting 15-year-old Ibaad Yar, who died.

Yar was feuding with the Sandhu's son at the time.

At the time of Sandhu's sentencing, the Crown had sought seven to nine years and the defence argued for three years.

Sandhu wanted his sentence reduced, claiming his time he served in the Calgary Remand Centre awaiting his trial should have counted for more of his overall sentence than what was calculated.

On Monday, the court of appeal rejected the argument, and dismissed the appeal.