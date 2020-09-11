CALGARY -- A Calgary man is appealing his manslaughter conviction and subsequent eight-year sentence connected to a 2017 double homicide in a southeast Superstore parking lot.

Blais Delaire was convicted April 3 — along with co-accused Christian Ouellette, who was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder and sentenced to life with no parole for 40 years — for the May 21, 2017 killings of Colin Reitburger, 23, and Anees Amr, 26 in a southeast parking lot.

Police alleged the killings were related to a drug dispute between Ouellette and Reitberger and that Amr was not involved in criminal activity, nor the intended target.

Police also linked the double killings to an organized crime drug trafficking ring.

In appealing the conviction, Delaire's says the trial judge "erred by misinterpreting and misapprehending material evidence relating to a police agent conversation," and that the conviction "constitutes a miscarriage of justice."

His sentence appeal says the trial judge erred by not allowing him to advance an argument on a constitutional challenge.

Ouellete filed an appeal in June and it is expected the two appeals will be heard together.

No date has been scheduled.