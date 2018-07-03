The City of Calgary has received a proposal to demolish a northwest apartment building that has sat vacant since November due to structural concerns.

On November 23, residents of the 57 units of Kensington Manor, an apartment building in the 300 block of 10 Street Northwest, were evacuated from the building with little notice after an engineer detected serious structural issues. The building’s frame was shored and the perimeter of the building was fenced off to prevent unauthorized access.

The seven-storey building was constructed in 1969.

