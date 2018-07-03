The City of Calgary has received a proposal to demolish a northwest apartment building that has sat vacant since November due to structural concerns.

“Effective this morning, we’ve received an application from the ownership group to demolish the building,” said Wayne Brown, safety resource unit cooridinator with Calgary Building Services. "It’s a very difficult building to fix at this point in time so they found the best solution to this was to demolish the current structure and then rebuild.”

On November 23, residents of the 57 units of Kensington Manor, an apartment building in the 300 block of 10 Street Northwest, were evacuated from the building with little notice after an engineer detected serious structural issues. The building’s frame was shored and the perimeter of the building was fenced off to prevent unauthorized access. Kensington Manor had roughly 125 tenants at the time of the evacuation.

The ownership group had until June 30, 2018 to submit their application for a demolition permit but the City of Calgary will not be penalizing the company for being a day late. "Given the complexity of their file and the ownership group, there are a part of that group that is from overseas, there were complications,” said Brown.

The ownership group has until December 30, 2018 to complete the demolition of the property.

“I’m expecting that building has asbestos in it so there will be asbestos abatement that needs to be undertaken by ownership and then a demolition company would come in and demolish the structure,” said Brown. “Given the size and scope of this particular building, it’s going to take that type of time, to December 30, to do the demolition.”

Brown says the City has been in constant contact with the ownership group since the evacuation of Kensington Manor to provide information regarding the processes for demolition and rebuilding.

The seven-storey building was constructed in 1969.

According to Brown, the ownership group has not provided specific details regarding their plans for the property.

