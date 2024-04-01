April is off to an unstable start with rain, snow on the way

March was an interesting month weather-wise, as the second snowiest March on record with more days below normal than above.

March weather summary, courtesy Environment and Climate Change Canada. (CTV News)

The forecast for the first week of April is also interesting.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week. It will be windy in the afternoon with some sun and some clouds and a high of 16 C.

Calgary weather day planner for April 2, 2024. (CTV News)

A low-pressure system will roll in on Wednesday and that will give us some rain. By Wednesday night, it will switch to snow that will carry into Thursday.

Thursday is a tricky forecast because the high will reach the freezing point, so we will likely transition to a rain/snow mix.

Overall for Calgary, five to 15 centimetres of snow and five to 10 millimetres of rain are possible with this system.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 2-6, 2024. (CTV News)

Graham Bond sent this photo from his lovely morning walk. Someone is missing a toque they might need later this week!

Calgarians may need their toques this week with more snow and rain on the way. Photo submitted by Graham Bond.