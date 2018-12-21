

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- WestJet Airlines Ltd. says an arbitrator has set the terms for the first collective agreement between the company and its pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association.

Both sides agreed to binding arbitration in May to avert a potential pilots strike after negotiations that started in September 2017 failed to result in a contract.

WestJet did not disclose details of the agreement, but said that with it now in place the company can focus on its transition to a global network.

Pilots voted in favour of joining the ALPA union in May 2017, marking a major shift in culture at the airline as it expands internationally.

In August, the company's 3,000 flight attendants voted in favour of joining the Canadian Union of Public Employees to further unionize the WestJet's workforce.

The ALPA represents about 1,500 pilots at WestJet's main service. The union also represents the company's ultra-discount Swoop pilots after a ruling from a federal arbitrator in June.