The hours at a handful of arenas in the City of Calgary have been adjusted and it's likely because of the budget cuts announced last month.

Service hours at Frank McCool, Ernie Starr, Murray Copot and Village Square Leisure Centre have all changed in order to "optimize service delivery," the city said in an email to CTV News.

"By realigning operation hours, there is an opportunity to reduce expenses at these facilities," a media spokesperson said in an email.

Starting October 1, the weekday hours at the above facilities will be changed to 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The weekend booking hours (7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) will not change.

The city said the decision to reduce hours at these arenas was because of low customer demand and reduced revenue during those periods.

City officials passed a budget that included $60 million in cuts and the layoffs of over 100 people late July 23.

The exact positions and departments affected by the cuts have not been made public but officials say the process is already in motion.

More information about arenas in the City of Calgary, including schedules and closures, can be found on the city's website.