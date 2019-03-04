

CTV Calgary Staff





City councillors received an information package just before the weekend that outlines some information on funding for a new arena in the core and they are meeting behind closed doors on Monday to discuss the proposal.

Council is expected to vote on the terms for a $600 million events centre before they take it to the Calgary Flames for consideration.

Last week, councillors voted to postpone the discussion until they could get more clarification on the proposed plan.

The CMLC is developing the Rivers District where the proposed arena would be built and the project includes a massive expansion of the BMO Centre, which will allow the city to attract larger conventions.

“It's more than just jobs creation and it's more than just creating that cultural hub, it's really about a district that drives revenue for the City of Calgary. It's really expanding the tax base not the tax rate and what I mean by that is placing significant capital into a district where following capital will then come in and business will thrive," said Ward 6 Councillor, Jeff Davison.

It is unclear where the funds would come from but Davison says a number of private and public partners are on board.

Councillor Shane Keating says it is not uncommon to hold these types of meetings behind closed doors.

“When you’re asking specific questions about financing, about how to arrange it, you know, what are the costs of construction are going to be, everybody does those behind closed doors,” he said.

Keating says he has confidence in the project and he expects it to be approved by council.

The meeting is expected to get underway on Monday afternoon.

More to come…