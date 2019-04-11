Drumheller RCMP has issued an arrest warrant after a man got into an argument with a postal worker while trying to retrieve drugs from a mailbox.

Police were called about 9:30 p.m. on April 2 and a box was seized, later found to contain methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

The man had fled by the time police got there but witnesses were able to identify a suspect.

Warrants have now been issued for Chad McCann for four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. Police said in a release that more charges are expected.

McCann is currently on court conditions that he not possesses intoxicating substances, relating to an arrest earlier this year.

In January, McCann was charged with one count of trafficking an opioid and one count of trafficking methamphetamine.

Anyone with information is asked to call Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.