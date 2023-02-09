'Armed and dangerous': Police trying to locate woman in relation to November road rage shooting
Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help locate a woman believed to have fired a gun in a November road rage incident.
Friday, Nov. 11, at around 5:30 p.m., the victim was driving east on McKnight Boulevard N.E., as they approached the ramp for southbound Deerfoot Trail.
A white, 2010 Chevrolet Impala pulled in front of the victim's vehicle and applied the brakes as both vehicles continued to drive on the merge lanes for Deerfoot.
The victim then tried to pass the Impala on the left-hand side. That's when one of the occupants of the Impala fired at least seven shots at the victim and into their vehicle.
The victim wasn't struck by any bullets and was able to exit off Deerfoot and call police.
Investigators found the driver of the Impala and charged 24-year-old Jamal Baroudi in November with one count of discharge of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and one count of assault with a weapon.
Baroudi is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
However, police haven't been able to find the woman believed to have been the passenger in the Impala. Karma Singh, 20, is wanted on a warrant for a discharge of a firearm with intent.
Singh is described as 154 centimetres (5'1") tall, 47 kilograms (105 pounds), with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Singh is in possession of restricted firearms, and she's considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
