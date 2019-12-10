'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought by High River RCMP
Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019 6:56AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, December 10, 2019 6:58AM MST
Warrants have been issued for Robert Duane Vincent (High River RCMP)
CALGARY -- High River RCMP are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a man wanted in connection with weapons offences and theft.
Warrants have been issued for Robert Duane Vincent, 38, of no fixed address on charges including:
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Uttering threats
Vincent is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the High River area.
RCMP describe Vincent as:
- 175 cm (Five-foot-nine) tall
- Weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)
- Having blond hair and blue eyes
Anyone who encounters Vincent, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.