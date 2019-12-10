CALGARY -- High River RCMP are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a man wanted in connection with weapons offences and theft.

Warrants have been issued for Robert Duane Vincent, 38, of no fixed address on charges including:

  • Careless use of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Uttering threats

Vincent is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the High River area.

RCMP describe Vincent as:

  • 175 cm (Five-foot-nine) tall
  • Weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)
  • Having blond hair and blue eyes

Anyone who encounters Vincent, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.