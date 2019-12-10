CALGARY -- High River RCMP are asking for tips from the public as the search continues for a man wanted in connection with weapons offences and theft.

Warrants have been issued for Robert Duane Vincent, 38, of no fixed address on charges including:

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Uttering threats

Vincent is considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the High River area.

RCMP describe Vincent as:

175 cm (Five-foot-nine) tall

Weighing 77 kg (170 lbs)

Having blond hair and blue eyes

Anyone who encounters Vincent, or who has information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.