'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought in Medicine Hat assault, 2nd suspect arrested in Calgary

CALGARY -

The Medicine Hat Police Service is asking for help from the public as the search continues for a second suspect in connection with a Remembrance Day assault in the southern Alberta city.

According to police, two armed men entered a Medicine Hat home in the early morning hours of Nov. 11 and proceeded to attack a resident.

The severely injured man was transported to hospital for treatment and was released from hospital after several days.

Richard Lentz, 42, is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault and is considered armed and dangerous.

MHPS officials say Lentz should not be approached and anyone who spots him, or has information regarding his whereabouts, should call 911 immediately.

Jeremiah Amero, 31, who was wanted in connection with the same assault, was arrested in Calgary Wednesday by members of the Calgary Police Service.

Lentz and Amero are both residents of Medicine Hat and are known to police.

Investigators continue to search for a black 2014 Mercedes GLK with Alberta licence plate CJF 5736 in connection with the assault.

Lentz is believed to still be in southern Alberta and there have been reports of him travelling between Medicine Hat and Calgary.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the location of the SUV is asked to contact the MHPS at 403-529-8481 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.