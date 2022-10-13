'Armed-and-dangerous' suspect sought in Tsuut'ina Nation armed robbery

The Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service is on the hunt for the 28-year-old suspect in a recent armed robbery on the nation.

According to police officials, Fritz Chiefmoon — who also goes by the name Fritz North Peigan — is wanted on 21 outstanding warrants and is considered armed-and-dangerous.

Members of the public are asked not to approach the wanted man and to report any sightings of Chiefmoon to police or Crime Stoppers.

Police say the warrants are in connection to offences in Calgary, Okotoks and the Tsuut'ina Nation.