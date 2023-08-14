Armed robbery at Calgary consignment store leads to meth bust

Three people are facing charges in an armed robbery at a Calgary consignment store that led to more than $27,000 worth of meth being seized.

The robbery happened at Vespucci Consignment on Elbow Drive in the community of Kingsland on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Police say the robbers, a man and woman, entered the store and began threatening staff and customers with a gun just before 6 p.m.

The woman fired a single shot into the ceiling to scare people into complying with their demands.

The thieves were able to make off with an undisclosed amount of merchandise before officers arrived.

No one was injured and police were able to use CCTV footage to identify a vehicle, believed to be stolen, used by the suspects.

The next day, police arrested a man and woman during a traffic stop in northwest Calgary.

Officers searched two homes, one in the 1300 block of Coventry Hills Way N.E. and one in the 600 block of Red Stone Drive N.E., during which time the stolen merchandise was recovered and a third suspect was arrested.

Police say officers also found disguises that were allegedly used by the suspects during the robbery and 346.3 grams of meth with an estimated street value of $27,568.

A second stolen car was found at the home on Red Stone Drive.

Katie Lynn Carpentier, 25, Steven Blair Draxel, 30, and Martina Kristal Valentini, 38, are all charged with robbery with a firearm and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, among other offences.

Anyone with additional information on the robbery is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.