Armed robbery at Calgary pizzeria leaves employee injured

Calgary police are investigating after an armed robbery attempt at a local business ended with shots fired and an employee injured.

Police say someone entered TJ's Pizza in the 1900 block of Centre Street N.W. at around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, threatening employees with a gun and demanding cash from the register.

An altercation occurred when employees in the eatery attempted to "scare" the suspect away, said police.

"Upon being pushed out of the restaurant, the suspect fired shots at the front door," police said in a statement to CTV News.

The shots shattered the glass at the front of the restaurant.

The suspect ran off before police arrived.

Calgary police investigate an armed robbery attempt at TJ's Pizza in the 1900 block of Centre Street N.W. on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.Paramedics took one employee to hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is described as being approximately 35 years old, 193 centimetres (6'4") tall and 100 kilograms (220 pounds).

Police say he was wearing a grey shirt, light-coloured pants and a black mask.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

