Armed robbery at Canmore grocery store leads to charges

One man has been charged in connection to an armed robbery at a Canmore grocery store.

RCMP officers were called to the store just before 5 p.m. on May 14 for reports that two people were shoplifting and, after being approached by staff, one threatened them with a firearm.

The suspects fled after the confrontation, but officers took two people into custody the next day.

One wasn't charged, but the other, 34-year-old Jesse James Gunn, is facing 29 offences, including possession of a prohibited weapon and careless use of a firearm.

Gunn will remain in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for May 24.