CALGARY -- An attempted robbery at a southern Alberta postal outlet remained off the radar of police for hours until someone who wasn't there posted about the incident on social media.

RCMP officials confirm officers responded to the Rosedale Canada Post Office in the community of Rosedale, Alta, near Drumheller, on the afternoon of Aug. 13 following a post indicating an attempted robbery had occurred.

Police determined a man brandishing a firearm had entered the post office at approximately 9 a.m. and demanded cash from the Canada Post employee. The worker closed the wicket and went into hiding in the back of the business. The suspect fled on foot without any cash.

The employee remained in shelter for some time before returning to their duties and, according to RCMP, did not report the incident to police.

Const. Tammy Keibel of the RCMP says the employee recounted the robbery attempt to another person and that third party posted about it on social media, where RCMP later learned of the incident.

The suspect is described as:

A man in his 20s

Having long, greasy blond hair

At the time of the robbery attempt, the suspect was wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

Anyone having information about the attempted robbery is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.