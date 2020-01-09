Armed robbery investigation results in arrest and 15 charges
Police are looking for this vehicle in connection with an armed robbery in Langdon, southeast of Calgary, last week. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP have arrested one man and are looking for three other suspects following an armed robbery in Langdon last week.
Police were called about 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 after four men armed with a shotgun, a handgun and a hammer went into a business and stole more than $5,000.
They then fled in a vehicle.
The investigation led to the arrest of Kristopher Ronald Neergaard, 49, of Mountain View County, who is facing 15 charges, including:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Being disguised with intent
- Two counts of unlawful confinement
- Two counts of assault with a weapon
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public
- Two counts of pointing a firearm
- Use of a firearm while committing an offence
- Unauthorized possession of firearm
- Theft over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
Neergaard was remanded in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on Jan. 16.
Langdon is about 40 kilometres southeast of Calgary.
Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .