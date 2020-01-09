CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP have arrested one man and are looking for three other suspects following an armed robbery in Langdon last week.

Police were called about 11 a.m. on Jan. 2 after four men armed with a shotgun, a handgun and a hammer went into a business and stole more than $5,000.

They then fled in a vehicle.

The investigation led to the arrest of Kristopher Ronald Neergaard, 49, of Mountain View County, who is facing 15 charges, including:

Robbery with a firearm

Being disguised with intent

Two counts of unlawful confinement

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Two counts of pointing a firearm

Use of a firearm while committing an offence

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Theft over $5,000

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Neergaard was remanded in custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in Siksika provincial court on Jan. 16.

Langdon is about 40 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 .