CALGARY -- Chasing Summer has announced its 2020 lineup and this year's EDM festival is slated to include giants of the genre as well as a gigantic former NBA superstar.

The two-day August long weekend electronic music event at the Max Bell Centre festival grounds will see Armin van Buuren headline on the Saturday and Marshmello close the festival Sunday.

In addition to the headliners, this year's festival is scheduled to include performances from Loud Luxury, Fisher, Gryffin and Diesel, the stage moniker of NBA great and inefficient free throw shooter Shaquille O'Neal.

Presale tickets for the festival go on sale Wednesday morning while general tickets will be available beginning Friday.

For the full lineup and additional ticket information visit Chasing Summer Festival.