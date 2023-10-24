Arrest made, charges laid but Southwood assault 'does not meet threshold' for hate crime

What police initially believed was a hate crime has now been classified as a “hate incident,” but a Calgary man still faces charges.

One charge each of assault and uttering threats have been laid against 58-year-old Kevin Morgan.

The charges stem from an incident in Southwood this past Friday.

Police say around 1:15 p.m. on Oct. 20, a woman was crossing the parking lot of Southwood Centre at 10233 Elbow Drive S.W. when a man started honking at her from a parked vehicle.

According to police, the man then exited the vehicle, rushed at the woman and made "punching motions" in her face.

He allegedly also told the woman "he would kill her" over his assumption of her religion.

The woman was able to safely reach her vehicle and called police from her home.

At the time, police put out a call to the public to help in identifying and locating the man, which ultimately led to Morgan's arrest.

Police announced charges against Morgan on Tuesday.

And police clarified what they believe to be the basis for the accused's alleged actions.

"After further investigation and consultation between district officers and the Hate Crime Prevention Team, it was determined that although the accused allegedly made hate-based comments, it does not appear these were the motivation behind the actions that led to the offences being committed," police said in a release.

"As a result, this does not meet the threshold for a hate-motivated crime, and it has been classified as a hate incident."

Police said a hate crime is "a recognizable crime like assault, theft, vandalism or any other crime, where the offender's actions are motivated by hate, bias or prejudice towards one or more of the victim's personal characteristics," while a hate incident is "an occurrence where a person displays their hate or bias towards a person or group identifiable by their personal characteristics (race, ethnicity, country of origin, religion, etc.), but the act does not meet the threshold of a criminal offence."

Morgan is scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on Nov. 30.

(With files by Brittany Ekelund)