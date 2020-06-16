CALGARY -- Calgary police have arrested a second man in connection with a fatal shooting at the Eau Claire Market parkade and continue to search for a third.

Mehdi Al Khouzaii, 22, who is also known as Eddy, was taken into custody, where he remains ahead of a scheduled court appearance on June 23.

Police are continuing to search for Mahad Sayid Haji Barakobe, 27, who is wanted on warrants for second-degree murder and kidnapping with a firearm.

He has identifying tattoos on his left forearm including a machete and the words "one fear".

Barakobe's brother, Abdullahi Barakobe, 26, was arrested on June 6 in connection with the shooting and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 22.

Police were called to the Eau Claire Market parkade, located in the 200 block of Barclay Parade S.W., about 8 p.m. on June 5 where they found a man deceased.

The victim has been identified as Benjamin Virtucio, 29.

"This investigation is not over. We will continue to pursue anyone who had involvement in the events of Friday, June 5, that led to the unnecessary death of Benjamin," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta in a release.

"Violence such as this is completely unacceptable in our city. The shooting took place in a highly public area and we are lucky no one else was injured as a result."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.