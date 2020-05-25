Arrest made connected to fatal shooting in northeast Calgary
A man is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted murder connected to a shooting in March.
CALGARY -- Police have made an arrest connected to the March shooting death of a man in northeast Calgary.
Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of 18th Avenue N.E. about 1 a.m. on March 30 for reports of gunshots and arrived to find Aaron Elliot Castle, 39, mortally wounded.
Investigators said the shooting happened during a fight at the home.
On Monday, police announced Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.
Vance is also charged with one count of attempted murder as a second person suffered gunshots wounds.
He is scheduled to appear in court next on June 22.