CALGARY -- Police have made an arrest connected to the March shooting death of a man in northeast Calgary.

Police were called to a home in the 5700 block of 18th Avenue N.E. about 1 a.m. on March 30 for reports of gunshots and arrived to find Aaron Elliot Castle, 39, mortally wounded.

Investigators said the shooting happened during a fight at the home.

On Monday, police announced Lyle Robert Walter Vance, 27, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Vance is also charged with one count of attempted murder as a second person suffered gunshots wounds.

He is scheduled to appear in court next on June 22.