The Calgary police Guns and Gangs Unit has arrested a man in connection with a shooting in the northeast over the weekend.

Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of Martin Crossing Park N.E. about 1 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a home invasion where a man had been shot.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition and was later upgraded to critical.

A suspect was identified by police, and a search warrant was executed later that day on a residence in the 0 to 100 block of Woodview Terrace S.W., where a man was taken into custody.

Another warrant was also executed at a home in the 0 to 100 block of Martinwood Mews N.E., where police believed an additional incident occurred prior to the shooting.

Police believe both those incidents were targeted and are connected.

Bangamin Salviu Anny 28, of Calgary is charged with:

Discharge a firearm with intentCT

Using a firearm during the commission of a robbery

Unlawful possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm without a licence and possession

Firearm while prohibited

He is schedule to appear in court next on Nov. 5.

"We have numerous resources dedicated to investigating, supressing and enforcing gun violence in our city," said Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper with the Guns and Gangs Unit, in a release.

"These shootings cause significant concern for public safety and we are actively targeting individuals that have the potential for committing violence in our city."

The shooting was one of three over the weekend police are now investigating.

Police were also called to the 200 block of Skyview Ranch Road N.E. about 6 p.m. Sunday following reports of gunshots. And late Friday night, officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Castleridge Crescent N.E. for reports of a shooting.

Police have said they don't think the three shootings were connected.

Anyone with information about firearms offences is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.