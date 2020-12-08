CALGARY -- A Calgary man is facing two counts of first-degree murder and police are asking for help to identify a second suspect in a 1994 double-homicide.

On July 11, 1994, two intruders entered a home in the 2500 block of 10th Avenue S.E. and shot and killed two men.

The victims were identified as Barry Christian Buchart, 26, and Trevor Thomas Deakins, 25.

Police believe the motive involved the sale of cannabis from the home.

No suspects were identified at the time and since then, the case has been reviewed a number of times.

In 2019 — 25 years after the murders — homicide investigators assigned to the Cold Case Team reopened the file and forensic evidence collected in 1994 was used to identify a suspect.

Police then executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of Queen Isabella Close S.E., and took one man into custody.

Leonard Brian Cochrane, of Calgary, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 11.

"There have been significant advancements in forensic technology since this double homicide occurred," says Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the homicide unit.

"Our investigators work tirelessly to solve each case and bring closure to a victim's family, regardless of how much time has passed. We will continue to re-examine all of our city's unsolved homicides in the pursuit of justice."

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of the second suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information associated to Cochrane between 1990 and 1995 is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.