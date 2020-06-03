CALGARY -- Calgary police have made an arrest in connection to the March death of a Calgary chef outside the restaurant he was opening.

Christophe Herblin, 56, had responded to a break-in alarm at his soon-to-be-opened restaurant — Croque Saveurs, a French style eatery — near the corner of Bow Trail and 37th Street S.W. about 3 a.m. on March 14.

Police attended and cleared the scene. Herblin waited in the parking lot for the building to be secured until about 6 a.m., however, as a window had been smashed.

That's when, according to police, he was approached by at least three men they believe were attempting to break into a cannabis store attached to his business. He was attacked and suffered fatal injuries but was able to walk to a nearby gas station before collapsing.

Police said a man was arrested Wednesday. His name has not been released pending formal charges.

Investigators are also looking for two people they believe were witnesses to the homicide, Fritz Chiefmoon, 27, and Kiara Leather, 19.

"We are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of Christophe Herblin to come forward," said Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary police Homicide Unit.

"This was a tragic, senseless event, and we continue to look for answers and seek justice for the Herblin family."

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.